UNIVERSAL CITY (CBS13) – Your Harry Potter experience just got a lot cooler at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Butterbeer ice cream is now for sale at “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.” Fans describe it as tasting like butterscotch and shortbread.

The hard pack ice cream will be served at various carts in Hogsmeade and at Three Broomsticks tavern.

Universal Studios posted the news on its Facebook page this morning and hundreds of fans have already commented.

You can also continue to enjoy traditional, frozen, and hot Butterbeer.

Until August 19 Hogwarts “students” can watch a nightly light and music show at Hogwarts Castle.

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016.

The original book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was published 20 years ago.