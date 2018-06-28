2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Show Info. - 6/28/18

Officer Who Shot Unarmed Black Teen From Behind During Traffic Stop Charged With HomicideA white police officer was charged Wednesday with homicide in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager who was hit in the back while fleeing a traffic stop, a death that has fueled daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Officers Swarm JetBlue Flight to LA After Radio Glitch Triggers Frightening False AlarmPassengers on JetBlue Flight 1623 from New York City to Los Angeles spent several hours on the runway Monday, which were punctuated by security officers storming the plane after the plane lost its radio signal.

Search On For Husband Suspected Of Cutting Off Wife’s ArmPolice are searching for a man who allegedly cut off his wife's arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

Watch: L.A. Freeway Sign Climber Ends Traffic Jam With Backflip Onto Crash PadA man wearing only boxer briefs and tennis shoes snarled rush-hour traffic in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday after he climbed a busy freeway sign, hung protest posters, danced repeatedly and apparently mocked his would-be rescuers.

AT&T Warning Customers About Phone ScamThe cell and internet provider is telling customers to be aware of calls asking them to verify their Social Security number in order to stop their service from being suspended.

List of Local County FairsHere is a list of County Fair dates

Wednesday's Show Info. (6/27/18)

Child Fired Loaded Gun He Found In Couch At IKEAAfter finding a gun in a sofa at IKEA, a child fired the loaded weapon in the store, prompting an investigation of the incident.