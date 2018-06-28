The new branding. (Credit: Sacramento Kings)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III will make his Sacramento debut July 2nd during the California Classic Summer League.

The team announced the roster for the inaugural tournament, made up of rookies selected in the 2018 draft, players entering their second season, plus athletes looking to make NBA and G League rosters.

Fans going to the games will see Bagley III and 2nd year player De’Aaron Fox.

2018 California Classic Summer League Roster:

De’Aaron Fox

Frank Mason III

Marcus Foster

Allerik Freeman

Daxter Miles Jr.

Elston Turner Jr.

Justin Jackson

Brandon Austin

Cam Reynolds

Marvin Bagley III

Nigel Hayes

Wenyen Gabriel

Harry Giles III

Zach Auguste

Devin Williams

Larry Lewis will act as the team’s Summer League Head Coach.

Four teams will compete and play three games on July 2, 3, and 5.

The Kings play the Lakers at 8 pm on July 2, The Warriors at 8 pm on July 3, and the Heat at 2 pm on July 5.

Tickets are available on kings.com.

After the games on Tuesday, July 3rd fans can attend a post-game outdoor party.

The Kings will also hold a mini-camp June 29, 30, and July 1 at the Golden 1 Center training facility.