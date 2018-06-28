VACAVILLE (CBS13) — It’s a story of heroism and tragedy. A Vacaville man put his child’s life before his own. 41-year-old Mir Ahmad drowned in the American River Saturday while saving his young son’s life. Ahmad was the manager of a 7-Eleven store in Fairfield and now his family, friends, and customers are mourning his loss.

A photo snapped in a picturesque setting near Kyburz, shows Mir standing with his three children, their feet in a shallow section of the American River. It would be the last photo taken of the father.

Just moments later, during a weekend getaway to Lake Tahoe, tragedy struck. Ahmad’s oldest son, who is eight-years-old, was playing on some large rocks when he slipped into the river. Ahmad, who couldn’t swim, jumped in to save him.

Ahmad’s brother-in-law Mansoud said, “He tried to hold up his son from the water.”

Strangers were able to pull the boy out of the water and resuscitate him, but Ahmad was swept away. His body was later found by first responders.

“I think he’s the hero,” said Mansoud.

Mansoud was also Ahmad’s co-worker at a 7-Eleven store in Fairfield. He says Ahmad was a doctor in Afghanistan but moved to the United States and worked as a manager so his kids would have more opportunity.

Jatinder Singh says the tragedy is like something out a movie. Singh also worked with Ahmad and says they were best friends, like brothers. He describes Ahmad as one the nicest men he’s ever met.

“I never see him angry with anybody. Nobody can complain,” said Singh.

Customers at the store are mourning his life as well.

Joe Vanegas said, “It’s hard to hear he passed away. It must be hard on his family, but knowing that he did it for his son, I don’t know if that balances the sorrow.”

Ahmad’s legacy will now live on as a devoted father, who gave his life to save his son’s.

“We miss him and we will love him forever,” said Mansoud.

The family says the eight-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital following the accident, but he is doing well. Ahmad also leaves behind a wife and two more sons, ages 4 and 2.

A Gofundme account has been set up for the family.