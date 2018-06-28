CONCORD (CBS13) – Homeland Security says it has no plans to build a massive detention facility in Concord or anywhere in California.
The city council held a meeting after a leaked draft memo raised the possibility of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station being converted into a migrant housing facility.
According to the reported proposal, up to 47,000 immigrants could be housed in the development.
Even though it was unconfirmed, the possibility sparked outrage and protests – prompting the mayor to write a letter to the Navy opposing the possible facility.
A Time Magazine report named several bases across the country as possible immigrant holding centers. The Concord facility and Camp Pendleton near San Diego were the two sites named in California.