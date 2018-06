2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Child Fired Loaded Gun He Found In Couch At IKEAAfter finding a gun in a sofa at IKEA, a child fired the loaded weapon in the store, prompting an investigation of the incident.

AT&T Warning Customers About Phone ScamThe cell and internet provider is telling customers to be aware of calls asking them to verify their Social Security number in order to stop their service from being suspended.

‘You’re Rapists, Animals, Drug Dealers’: Woman Berates Latino Man On Video, Saying Donald Trump ‘Says So’Activist Kenidra Woods posted the video to Twitter, saying her friend Esteban Guzman of Pomona was being harassed by “a racist white woman.'

Firefighters Free Boy Who Got Head Stuck In Chinese StatueFirefighters in Fairfield rescued a young boy who got stuck inside of a statue on Monday.

Wednesday's Show Info. (6/27/18)

Melania Trump Set For Second Trip To Immigration FacilitiesFirst lady Melania Trump will again pay a visit to immigration facilities in coming days, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN.

Trump Accuses Harley-Davidson Of Waving 'White Flag' In Budding Trade WarPresident Donald Trump on Monday sought to frame Harley-Davidson's decision to move production of some motorcycles overseas as the result of European tariffs.

Search On For Husband Suspected Of Cutting Off Wife’s ArmPolice are searching for a man who allegedly cut off his wife's arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

California Governor, Lawmakers Get 3 Percent Pay BoostGov. Jerry Brown's salary will top $200,000 just before he leaves office.