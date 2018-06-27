SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Donald Trump is celebrating victory after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to uphold the third version of his travel ban.

San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit court of appeals first knocked down the president’s travel ban. The state of Hawaii led the challenge and argued the ban was biased against Muslims.

For the President, Tuesday’s 5-4 vote was vindication.

“A tremendous success, a tremendous victory for the American people. The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians, all turned out to be very wrong,” said President Trump.

While many applauded the decision, tens of thousands of others thought it was a dark day for America.

Protesters from coast to coast rallied on the streets following the decision. The latest travel ban took effect in December. It applies to five mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia. It also includes North Korea and Venezuela.

In Sacramento, emotions ran high.

“The court’s decision is inexplicable and is disheartening. We must be clear, racism is racism, is racism,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“The Muslim ban is part of President Trump’s un-American war on immigrant families. It has already caused suffering for countless families, by upholding it, the justices keep spouses apart and keep children away from their parents,” said CAIR Executive Director, Basim Elkarra.

School psychologist Hiat Saleh of Roseville says part of her father’s family is stranded in Malaysia after escaping unsafe conditions in war-torn Yemen.

“A total of 5 children, the youngest is 10,” said Saleh.

Five kids and their mother have been anticipating the court’s ruling and their chances of being reunited with their father and another brother who are citizens in the U.S.

“Very disheartened, very disappointed in our country. It feels like we’re back to Square 1, we just don’t know,” said Saleh.

Hanri Nahreini has been awaiting his brother’s arrival from Iran. His brother is 70 years old, recently widowed and had recently gotten his visa approved.

“Everybody was so happy to see their uncle here after a long time,” said Nahreini.

But just a few months ago, that approval was revoked possibly pending the Supreme Court ruling.

“With today’s decision, I don’t have any hope,” he said.

Amid the diminished hope, there is also a renewed sense of motivation.

“We will continue to fight for Muslim families,” said Elkarra.

While those impacted vow to keep fighting, the Trump administration stands firmly behind their statement that the countries on the travel ban were chosen because they lacked proper screening and security measures for people trying to enter the U.S.