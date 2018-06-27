ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office will not be charging the seven men who were arrested and accused of working together to grope girls at a Roseville water park.

The decision not to charge the men came after an extensive investigation by Roseville police detectives into the May 28 incident.

Despite the initial reports, “there was never any evidence of any conspiracy or any evidence that all of the alleged suspects were engaged in any coordinated effort to touch the juvenile females,” the statement from the D.A.’s office reads.

The seven men had already been released from police custody prior to the announcement. At the time of their release, the district attorney said he didn’t have hard evidence to charge the men, but they were reviewing the video evidence and statements ahead of the next court date.

On the day the arrests were made, officers reportedly took action to “alleviate a tense and chaotic situation”, according to the D.A.’s office.