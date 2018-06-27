NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 26: Dave Matthews Band (Dave Matthews) performs at the 2009 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBS13) – SiriusXM is launching a Dave Matthews Band Channel.

Sirius channel 3 will start Monday, July 2 at 9 am and will feature songs from the band’s 20+ year career, including live songs and demo tracks. It will also air songs from DMB’s past 9 albums, along with its new “Come Tomorrow” album which dropped June 8.

The channel will air four live concerts on the four Friday nights in July.

Dave Matthews Band is performing in Lake Tahoe at Harveys on September 7 before heading to Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre the next night.