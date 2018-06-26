GATESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews have responded to a large explosion that happened at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Texas approximately 40 miles west of Waco.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site near the back of the hospital.

The power is out at the hospital and it has been evacuated. Patients have been transferred to another hospital.

The hospital is near a nursing home and that nursing home was being evacuated as well.

The hospital said there were four people injured in the explosion, one critically.

Sue Eckhart shot video of the thick, black smoke while driving by slowly and posted it on Facebook.

Brody Bertolini, a welder working next door at Kalyn Siebert, said he heard the explosion and the power went out. They felt the concussion from the explosion.

“I looked up and everything was falling apart,” said Bertolini. “We had some lights on still but a lot of lights got knocked down.”

The hospital marketing and public relations director, Carly Latham, told Waco CBS affiliate KWTX-TV during live news coverage, that nurses followed the hospital’s disaster plan and started transferring patients out to other facilities.

KWTX viewers near the site of the explosion sent a couple of photos of the destruction.