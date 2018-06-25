WILLITS, Calif. (CBS13) – A California woman has been arrested for leaving her infant in a vehicle for 10 hours, causing his death.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits about a coroner’s case involving 18-month-old Chergery Teywoh Lew Mays. Police say had been brought there by his mom, Alexandrea Raven Scott, 23, of Trinidad, Calif.

A police investigation revealed the child had been accidentally left in the backseat of a vehicle that was parked with its windows rolled up in Willits from 3 a.m.-10 a.m. Scott reportedly socialized with others during that time, according to a Mendocino Sheriff’s Department statement.

Scott was subsequently arrested and booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer great bodily injury or death. She has been denied bail.

Anyone with information about Scott and her activities between June 19-20, 2018 is encouraged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100.