Latest Video

We're checking out the best New Year's Eve bubbly options at BevMo!

New Year's Eve Cocktails
Grandma Shouldn't Stink
Free Hair and Makeup Pt. 5
99-Cent Chili Cheese Fries
10:30 AM News and Weather Updates
Hangover Juices w/Dom Pt. 4
Crocker Noon Year's Eve
Free Hair and Makeup Pt. 4
10:00 AM News and Weather Updates
Free Hair and Makeup Pt. 4
New Year's Fashion Tips Pt. 2
New Year's at the Hyatt
9:30 AM News and Weather Updates
Countdown to Caturday: A Cat and a Horse
Hangover Juices w/Dom Pt. 3
Bullock Garage Lock Tutorial
Free Hair and Makeup Pt. 3
9:00 AM News and Weather Updates
New Year's Fashion Tips
Free Hair and Makeup Pt. 2
8:30 AM News and Weather Updates
New Year's Eve at TopGolf
Hangover Juices w/Dom Pt. 2
Old Sac NY preview Pt. 2
8:00 AM News and Weather Updates
Free Hair and Makeup
Old Sac NY preview
7:30 AM News and Weather Updates
Giant Gingerbread Destroy
Hangover Juices w/Dom
7:00 AM News and Weather Updates
Tibetan & Crystal Bowl Meditation
Adopt-A-Bull
Keith Breedlove Cooking Pt. 2
9:30 AM News and Weather Updates
New Year Gala Concert Pt. 3
One Comment

  1. Dottie Train says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:22 pm

    I am the friend of Freda Flyaway that she mentioned Dottie, I did quit because of the smell which I would have never thought of it before hearing about her book. I hope it inspires others to quit as well. I haven’t read the book yet lol the title did it for me. Thanks for having her on and helping to promote the book and the idea that grandma shouldn’t stink.

    Reply

Listen Live