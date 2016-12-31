Latest Video

I am the friend of Freda Flyaway that she mentioned Dottie, I did quit because of the smell which I would have never thought of it before hearing about her book. I hope it inspires others to quit as well. I haven’t read the book yet lol the title did it for me. Thanks for having her on and helping to promote the book and the idea that grandma shouldn’t stink.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
One Comment
I am the friend of Freda Flyaway that she mentioned Dottie, I did quit because of the smell which I would have never thought of it before hearing about her book. I hope it inspires others to quit as well. I haven’t read the book yet lol the title did it for me. Thanks for having her on and helping to promote the book and the idea that grandma shouldn’t stink.