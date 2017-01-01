CBS13 and Good Day want you to be one of the first to experience the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park.

How To Enter:

1. Watch Good Day (7 am and 8 am hours).

2. Look for Groot and Rocket hidden on set.

3. Enter here on Monday, before the end of the hour.

4. Tell us where you saw Groot and Rocket for a chance to win!

28 Daily Winners:

Every day, one winner from the 7 am hour and one winner from the 8 am hour will receive a set of 4 – 2 Day/1 Park tickets to Disneyland® Resort good for admission into Disney California Adventure® or Disneyland® park.

One Grand Prize:

28 of the daily winners will be placed into a live drawing on Good Day on 5/16.