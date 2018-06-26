ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating several armed robberies that happened on back-to-back weekends in different locations.

It’s concerning for the community and disturbing that in at least one case the suspects were only 14 or 15 years old.

“On edge for sure, you know, just a little nervous,” said Marissa Creighton who works at the Little Caesars on Laguna.

ALSO: Elk Grove Woman Charged With Harboring Victims In Her Home And Forcing Labor, DOJ Says

She said her store was robbed a few hours after finishing her shift.

“One of the guys actually held a gun in his hoodie pocket and the other one sitting next to him just grabbed it right out of his pocket and pointed it at my coworker,” she said.

“I was in total shock and sad for them and worried about it,” said another employee Samantha Partridge.

It was one of four known armed robberies in just 10 days.

ALSO: Elk Grove Parents Say School Officers Using Excessive Force

“It’s somewhat unusual, very alarming obviously and cause for concern,” said Officer Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove PD.

Police say the first crime happened in broad daylight about a week ago.

Elk Grove police said a woman was held up at gunpoint while she sat in her car in a busy shopping center on Laguna Springs Drive.

Two days later, a group of teens was walking when they were robbed by peers their own age.

It happened near Emerald Vista Drive when the teens allegedly kicked and punched one of the victims. One even pulled out a gun.

ALSO: Woman Killed In Monday Night Crash On Highway 99 Near Elk Grove

“In turn, assaulted one of the victims and took off with property,” Jimenez said.

And finally, on Saturday, police say a victim was walking on Big Horn when a group allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

“We are increasing our patrols, officers are well aware in that area of what’s going on, and obviously the old saying, if you see something say something that’s huge for us,” Jimenez said.

The description of the suspects and age vary.

Investigators say teens were responsible for at least one assault and robbery and young adults in the others.

Any information is asked to call the police.