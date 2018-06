Men Who Made Off With Just $100 In Botched Robbery Sentenced To Over 12 Years In PrisonTwo Northern California men who made off with only about $100 in a botched robbery at Reno convenience store have been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Search On For Husband Suspected Of Cutting Off Wife’s ArmPolice are searching for a man who allegedly cut off his wife's arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

Cristina Ruiz’s Winning Lumpia Recipe from Good Day’s 8th Annual Lumpia CompetitionGet the winning recipe for this year's top lumpia.

Teen Reported Missing In Calaveras CountySheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Calaveras County.

Yellowstone Geyser Activity Increases Sparking Conversation Of Supervolcano Eruption ChancesA historically dormant geyser in Yellowstone National Park has been anything but dormant recently -- and visitors can't get enough of the water show. It has also sparked conversation about whether a super-eruption could soon be expected in the region.

18-Month-Old Northern California Toddler Dies In Hot CarAn 18-month-old baby has died in a hot car in Northern California, officials say.

Video: Priest Slaps Baby Across The Face In The Middle Of BaptismA shocking video of a priest slapping a child during his baptism has sparked controversy.

