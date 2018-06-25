SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – First responders and “Good Samaritans” may soon be protected by law if they help dogs and cats in an emergency.

First responders and those without medical training can currently provide medical and non-medical care to humans without fear of civil liability; however, the same rules don’t apply to caring for domesticated pets in an emergency.

Senate Bill 1305 would change that. The bill, once dubbed the Sutter Brown Act in honor of Governor Brown’s late dog, would authorize EMTs to provide basic first aid for dogs and cats, including administering oxygen, giving mouth-to-snout ventilation, and bandaging a wound to stop bleeding.

The bill’s author, Senator Steve Glazer (D- Contra Costa County), said SB 1305 is necessary because, “While most first responders will administer emergency medical care to animals, it is technically not legal for them to do so in California.”

Analysis of the bill does state the provision may not be necessary due to the fact that rescuers being sued for providing aid to a pet is virtually non-existent.

SB 1305 passed the Senate in May and is being heard by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.