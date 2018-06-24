SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local fire agencies are banding together to fight the fires in Tehama County.

The Stoll and Lane Fires started Saturday and evacuations are in place for both. The Stoll Fire is 500 acres and 50 percent contained. The Lane Fire is 3,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

South Placer Fire deployed to the Stoll Fire with Placer County Strike Team 4125C. Four Roseville Fire personnel and a Battalion Chief also joined the Placer County strike team in Tehama County.

Turlock Fire deployed a Battalion Chief as a Strike Team Leader to the Lane Fire on Sunday as well.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department announced Sunday morning on their Facebook page, “#EDHFire personnel have been assigned to their first strike team of the season & are joining engines from El Dorado and Amador counties as part of Strike Team 4075C, assigned to the Lane Fire in Tehama County.”

(source: Keyes Fire Protection District)

In addition, the Modesto Fire Department assigned a team to the Lane Fire.