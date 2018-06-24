CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Horse Fire is holding at 50 acres near Copperopolis at Horseshoe Road and Stagecoach Drive in Calaveras County.

Cal Fire reported that the fire was 50 percent contained around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the west side of Conestoga Trail from Stagecoach to Highway 4. There’s an evacuation Advisory for the east side of Conestoga Trail.

Red Cross’ services are available at the Creekside Building at the Sonora Fairgrounds. Livestock should be taken to the Calaveras Fairgrounds.

Cal Fire said forward progress has been stopped, but they ask residents to stay out of the area while firefighters are mopping up.

Two additional air tankers are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.