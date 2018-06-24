TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire has issued mandatory evacuations for the Highway 49 Flat Fire in Tuolumne County. The fire is 120 acres and 25 percent contained.

The evacuations are for: Priest Coulterville Road from the 9780 block to the Mariposa County line, Jackass Creek, Ofelia Court Advisory for Yosemite Springs Road.

Law enforcement officials advise residents to heed the warning to leave if they are told to do so. They also urge nearby residents to have an evacuation plan in place.

The sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire are assisting with evacuations.

Animal control is also assisting residents with evacuations of livestock. Animals can be evacuated to 2759 Ranchito Drive, La Grange.

Residents who need assistance moving livestock can call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.

Cal Fire has multiple aircraft actively working toward containment. There is not an updated containment percentage at this time.

Highway 49 at 120 is currently closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.