SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Veterans enrolled in California Community Colleges may get more college credit for the time they served in the military.

Assembly Bill 1786 would require the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to expand the course credit offerings for students with “prior learning”.

ALSO: California is Creating One Big Online Community College

The Chancellor would have until March 31, 2019 to establish a new initiative outlining several criteria, including: prior experience, available resources, potential pilot programs, systemwide policy changes, and professional development opportunities.

An existing law already requires the California Community College system to offer course credit based on prior military experience. The Chancellor uses common course descriptions and recommendations by the American Council on Education to decide which of those courses can be considered for credit.

READ: Qualifying CA Community College Students Guaranteed UC Admission

AB 1786 was first introduced by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D- Riverside) in January. It passed the Assembly in May and will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday, June 25.

You can read the full bill HERE.