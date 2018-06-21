WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) – A Bay Area man who had been reported missing by his family was arrested Monday after scaling a fence outside the White House and claiming God told him to punch the President in the face.

A video shows the man clambering over the White House fence on Monday.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the man seen scaling the fence is 29-year old Alexander Miner from Walnut Creek.

Miners family reported him missing two weeks ago.

In the video, Miner is seen wearing red. The Secret Service quickly closes in on him before taking him into custody.

The White House went on lockdown for about 15 minutes during the incident.

Miner now faces two federal charges including attempted burglary.

He apparently told investigators he was ordered by God to punch President Trump in the face.

Miner is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation in the next few days.