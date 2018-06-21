SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction on J Street in Midtown Sacramento starts Monday, June 25 and will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction for much of the summer.

Lanes will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 am-4 pm. Three blocks at a time will close on the weekend from 7 am-5 pm.

June 30: 19th-22nd Streets

July 1: 22nd-25th Streets

July 7: 25th-28th Streets

July 8: 28th-30th Streets

All businesses will remain open during the construction project.

The “J Street Safety Project” will run from 19th to 30th Street and will add a new protected bikeway along the route. The parking protected bike path will be installed next to the curb. A current lane of traffic is then converted into a parking “buffer zone” which keeps moving cars away from those in the bike lane. The bikeway and buffer zone are also expected to improve sight lines for pedestrians.

Sacramento already installed parking protected bikeways in parts of Downtown Sacramento in May.

When construction finishes on August 10, J Street will then have 2 lanes of traffic in each direction. Currently there are 3 lanes in each direction.

The City of Sacramento is also changing the parking meters installed along the buffer zone. The new meters allow drivers to enter their license plates and pay, which eliminates the need to return to a car and display a receipt.

Sacramento Regional Transit is also consolidating stops for Bus Route 30.