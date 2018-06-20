(CBS Local)– A woman claims that she has a new remedy to counteract acne: dog urine!

In a shocking viral video, a woman, who is identified on social media as Lynn Lew, has her dog pee into a cup and then she drinks the urine from the cup. **Warning: Video may be disturbing to some.**

“Until I first drank my dog’s pee, I was depressed, I was sad, and I had really bad acne. Dog pee also has vitamin A in it, vitamin E in it, and it has 10 grams of calcium, and it’s also proven to help cure cancer,” says the woman in the video.

Certified holistic nutritionist Joy McCarthy told Allure, that urine therapy has been around for several hundreds years and was practiced by ancient Greek and Roman societies.

“My take on this is there are far better ways to get healthy than drinking dog urine,” said McCarthy via Allure. “For instance, drinking lemon and water to stimulate the gastric juices for better digestion or apple cider vinegar in water has been touted for everything from weight loss to detoxification effects.”

Dog urine in some cases contain herbicides and Dr. McCarthy says drinking the urine is not a smart decision.