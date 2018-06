Police: Mom Caught Son In Bed With Middle School CounselorA now-former HEB school counselor has been arrested after a student’s mother caught the woman in bed with her teenage son, police say.

Regal Cinemas' $1 Movies Are BackAre you looking for a way to entertain the family in Sacramento this summer without breaking the bank?

Watch: Circus Bear Jumps Off Skateboard, Attacks HandlerA circus bear attacked its handler in a shocking video.

Dad’s Viral Video Of Son Climbing Pool Ladder Warns Parents About Pool SafetyA dad from Attleboro, Massachusetts is using a video of his 2-year-old son to give other parents a warning. Keith Wyman’s video of his son, Cody, shows just how easy it is for kids to get into pools by themselves — even when there are seemingly child-safe measures in place.

Jet Once Owned By Elvis Presley Up For Sale AgainA private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

School Drops Confederate Name In Favor Of First Black PresidentA Richmond, Virginia, elementary school will switch its name from that of a Confederate general to that of the nation’s first black President.

Woman Responding To Craigslist Ad Makes Life-Saving Kidney DonationA California woman is recovering after donating the gift of life to an ailing man who posted a Craigslist ad seeking a life-saving kidney.

Cyclist Hit Along Truxel Road Dies; Driver Suspected Of DUIA cyclist who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana has died.