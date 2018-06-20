SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – An apartment building in San Francisco had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after it was hit by a van.

The scene is on Arguello Boulevard and Clement Street. According to KPIX-TV, a van lost control and violently crashed into the building, trapping the passengers inside. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get them out.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meantime, emergency braces were constructed to keep the building from collapsing.