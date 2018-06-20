U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention.

That’s according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

It’s unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president’s team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

Meanwhile, Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote Thursday on GOP immigration bills, but he offered no back-up plan to bring an end to family separations at the border if the measure fails to pass.

“Right now we’re focused on getting this bill passed,” Ryan told reporters.

He says the compromise bill negotiated between Republican conservatives and moderates “is Plan B.”

The speaker said he does not support separating parents from children and wants families detained together.

But passage of the House bill remains in doubt even after President Donald Trump met with lawmakers this week to support an immigration fix. GOP leaders have struggled to rally support from Republicans. And some lawmakers said Trump should give a more full-throated endorsement of the leadership-backed bill.

