Monday's Show Info. (6/18/18)

Kiki’s Restaurant In Carmichael Damaged In FireFire crews are investigating what sparked a fire in a restaurant in Carmichael Monday morning.

Jet Once Owned By Elvis Presley Up For Sale AgainA private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

Two Popular SUVs Earn 'Poor' Ratings In Crash TestsTwo of America's most popular SUVs earned performed badly in a crash test designed to show how well front-seat passengers are protected in a violent collision.

Woman Responding To Craigslist Ad Makes Life-Saving Kidney DonationA California woman is recovering after donating the gift of life to an ailing man who posted a Craigslist ad seeking a life-saving kidney.

Retiring Principal Donating Car To Student's FamilyThe principal at Cordova Gardens Elementary School noticed one of her students walked miles to school every day with her grandmother.

Show Info. (6/19/18)

This California Ghost Town Is For SaleWhy buy a house when you can buy an entire town?

Stockton Home Of Fastest Growing Rent In NationIt topped Colorado Springs, Buffalo, Reno and Sacramento. Modesto finished ninth, putting Stockton, Sacramento, and Modesto all in the top 10.

'Incredibles 2' crushes Animation Record With $180 Million Opening