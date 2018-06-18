VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A new Vacaville grocery store is set to hire more than 100 people in the coming months.

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening up a new store in Vacaville. The grocery store, which specializes in natural and fresh foods, is scheduled to open on Sept. 12.

More than 140 full and part-time jobs are up for grabs, the company says. Positions Sprouts is hiring for include department managers, clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators.

The Vacaville location is just one of many new stores Sprouts has announced will be opening in the region. In 2018 alone, Sprouts has announced stores in Natomas, Arden Arcade and Lodi.

Sprouts says they offer competitive pay, discounts and career advancement opportunities.

Job seekers should head to Sprouts’ website for more information: http://about.sprouts.com/careers