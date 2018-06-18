Comments
Daily List: It’s International Picnic Day! 3 Tips To a Great Picnic
What’s Trending: Engagement Rings
The Green Book
Dana Humphrey, AKA “The Pet Lady”
Heartland Colab Campout Weekend
Krepe Dog Mobile Food Truck
Manly Minute: 5 Types of Fishermen
https://www.thespruceeats.com/top-tips-for-a-successful-picnic-435516
https://www.gregyuna.com/
Talking Shop: Dr. Shirley Moore & Film Screening
California Automobile Museum
Tuesday, June 19
6 p.m.
$12 per person
http://www.calautomuseum.org
Dana Humphrey, AKA “The Pet Lady”
– Penny the cat
– Xander the dog
http://thepetlady.org/
Heartland Colab Campout Weekend
June 29-July 1
30105 Mccourtney Rd, Wheatland
Krepe Dog Mobile Food Truck
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
61 W Canal Drive, Turlock
http://www.instagram.com/krepedog
Manly Minute: 5 Types of Fishermen
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/five-types-fishermen