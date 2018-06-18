Former Sacramento Kings Player Mike Bibby Is Looking Jacked At 40He may have last played in the NBA more than five years ago, but a former Sacramento Kings player is looking more swole than ever.

Monday's Show Info. (6/18/18)

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Police: Man Vandalizes McDonald's After Finding Out It Was ClosedAuthorities are looking for a man they say got angry and vandalized a McDonald’s restaurant when he discovered it was closed.

Caught On Camera: Man Opens Package On Elk Grove Porch Before Taking BoxesAn apparent porch pirate was caught on surveillance camera going through boxes on an Elk Grove porch and then stealing the packages.

Police Investigate Elder Abuse Of Stan Lee By Personal AdviserLos Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee, court documents showed Wednesday.

Police: Deputy Takes Down Armed Suspect With Can Of BeansA Florida deputy is being praised for his expert aim after stopping a hammer-wielding suspect with a can of baked beans.

She Faked A Rejection Letter From Her Ex-boyfriend's Dream School. Now She Has To Pay Him $265,000Eric Abramovitz's hard work had paid off: The accomplished clarinet player had been accepted to his dream school. But he never got to hear the good news.

Feeling Hangry? Study Says It's A Real ThingNew study proves that being "hangry" is a real thing.

3 Accused Of Murder In Deadly 2017 Gang Shooting In SacramentoThree people, including one teenager, have been arrested in connection with a high-profile shooting that left one person dead and injured four others.