Former Sacramento Kings Player Mike Bibby Is Looking Jacked At 40He may have last played in the NBA more than five years ago, but a former Sacramento Kings player is looking more swole than ever.

This California Ghost Town Is For SaleWhy buy a house when you can buy an entire town?

FDA Warns Consumers In California And 10 Other States Of Salmonella Contamination In Pre-Cut MelonAlabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee have been added to the list of states where cut melon may be contaminated with salmonella, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. This brings the total number of states to 23.

Retiring Principal Donating Car To Student's FamilyThe principal at Cordova Gardens Elementary School noticed one of her students walked miles to school every day with her grandmother.

Two Popular SUVs Earn 'Poor' Ratings In Crash TestsTwo of America's most popular SUVs earned performed badly in a crash test designed to show how well front-seat passengers are protected in a violent collision.

Saturday's Show Info. (6/16/18)

Caltrans Work Leaves Windshields Chipped On Highway 50Caltrans recently began a road resurfacing project between Sunrise Boulevard and the El Dorado County line.

Wedding Dress Accidentally Donated To Goodwill Found 6 Days LaterA woman from California asked for help on social media finding her wedding dress and a woman from Massachusetts came through.

Feeling Hangry? Study Says It's A Real ThingNew study proves that being "hangry" is a real thing.

Ellen DeGeneres Coming To NorCal For First Stand-Up Tour In 15 YearsEllen DeGeneres is moving from daytime to evenings. The comedienne is going on a comedy tour called "An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres" this summer.