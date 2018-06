TRACY (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a man they say got angry and vandalized a McDonald’s restaurant when he discovered it was closed.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the restaurant doors and windows.

Police in the City of Tracy are looking for a man possibly driving a silver Dodge Avenger. Detectives say the suspect caused thousands of dollars worth of damage after becoming enraged that @McDonalds was closed. pic.twitter.com/D3cEG6naQ4 — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) June 15, 2018

It happened at the location on Tracy Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on May 27.

Police say the man was possibly driving a silver Dodge Avenger.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.