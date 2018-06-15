Guatemala Volcano Victims

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/546959792368879/

Go Fund Me account:

https://www.gofundme.com/help4guate

Vegan Burger Team

Broderick Roadhouse

319 6th Street

West Sacramento

Backbone Cafe

729 J St.

Sacramento

Antique Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet

Dixon Fairgrounds

Friday and Saturday June 15 and 16,

7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Free parking, and admittance, but they’re asking for a donation.

More info.: http://wwwfortsutteramca.org or 916-217-2240.

Buck & Sadie’s

2030 Douglas Blvd.

Roseville

916.749.3394

http://buckandsadies.com/

Many Ethnicities Hair Products

https://www.manyethnicities.com/

See’s Candies

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Today

9:30am

Delta Shores

8166 Delta Shores S

Sacramento

Visit http://www.sees.com/shops for more information and to find a shop near you.

San Joaquin County Fair

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

Thursday, June 14th – Sunday, June 17th

http://sanjoaquinfairgrounds.com/fair/

Giant Yard Sale

Today-Sunday

8am-3pm

Elk Grove Historical Society

9941 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

916-685-8115

http://elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com/

Comedian Aries Spears

Tonight-Sunday

Punch Line Sacramento

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.5500

http://www.punchlinesac.com

Roseville Historical Society

Carnegie Museum

557 Lincoln Street

Roseville

916.773.3003

http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/historic-fiddyment-project/

http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/

Formerly Homeless Women Graduate

http://www.womens-empowerment.org

Lilly’s Donation Drive

Today & Tomorrow (Saturday)

11am-4pm

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

http://www.sspca.org/blog-post/amy

Newsbeat

514 3rd Street | Davis, CA 95616

530-756-6247

http://thenewsbeat.com

Miss Placer County California Scholarship Pageant

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Destiny Community Center, 6850 Five Star Blvd., Rocklin

http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com

http://www.facebook.com/kennedypageants

http://www.instagram.com/kennedypageantproductions

