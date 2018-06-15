Guatemala Volcano Victims
Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/546959792368879/
Go Fund Me account:
https://www.gofundme.com/help4guate
Vegan Burger Team
Broderick Roadhouse
319 6th Street
West Sacramento
Backbone Cafe
729 J St.
Sacramento
Antique Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet
Dixon Fairgrounds
Friday and Saturday June 15 and 16,
7:00 am to 5:00 pm
Free parking, and admittance, but they’re asking for a donation.
More info.: http://wwwfortsutteramca.org or 916-217-2240.
Buck & Sadie’s
2030 Douglas Blvd.
Roseville
916.749.3394
http://buckandsadies.com/
Many Ethnicities Hair Products
https://www.manyethnicities.com/
See’s Candies
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Today
9:30am
Delta Shores
8166 Delta Shores S
Sacramento
Visit http://www.sees.com/shops for more information and to find a shop near you.
San Joaquin County Fair
San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
Thursday, June 14th – Sunday, June 17th
http://sanjoaquinfairgrounds.com/fair/
Giant Yard Sale
Today-Sunday
8am-3pm
Elk Grove Historical Society
9941 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
916-685-8115
http://elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com/
Comedian Aries Spears
Tonight-Sunday
Punch Line Sacramento
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.5500
http://www.punchlinesac.com
Roseville Historical Society
Carnegie Museum
557 Lincoln Street
Roseville
916.773.3003
http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/historic-fiddyment-project/
http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/
Formerly Homeless Women Graduate
http://www.womens-empowerment.org
Lilly’s Donation Drive
Today & Tomorrow (Saturday)
11am-4pm
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org/blog-post/amy
Newsbeat
514 3rd Street | Davis, CA 95616
530-756-6247
http://thenewsbeat.com
Miss Placer County California Scholarship Pageant
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Destiny Community Center, 6850 Five Star Blvd., Rocklin
http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com
http://www.facebook.com/kennedypageants
http://www.instagram.com/kennedypageantproductions
Manly Minute: A Message From Your Janitor
https://ricochet.com/archives/ten-things-janitor-wishes-you-knew/