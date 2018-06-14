Woman Rescued After Getting Head Stuck In Truck’s Exhaust PipeA young woman found herself in the wrong place at a central Minnesota music festival.

Over 200 Common Drugs May Cause Depression, Report WarnsHealth professionals are issuing a disturbing warning about common medications after finding that hundreds of drugs are putting people at risk of developing depression.

Thursday's Show Info. (6/14/18)

Transgender Track Athlete Wins A State Championship, Debate EnsuesA pair of transgender girls dominated the competition at Connecticut's girls track and field championships, causing some to say it's unfair.

2 Arrested For Violent Crime Spree In Sacramento AreaPolice say they've arrested two men in connection with a 2017 crime spree that included two murders and multiple pharmacy robberies.

Police Investigate Elder Abuse Of Stan Lee By Personal AdviserLos Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee, court documents showed Wednesday.

Suspect Arrested After Jogger Threw Homeless Man's Belongings In LakeA man who was caught on camera throwing a homeless man's belongings into a lake last week has been arrested.

Better You: Eyebrow MicrobladingEyebrow micro blading is the new trend for eyebrows, and a local artist is here to show us how it works.

Missing Air Force Officer Found 35 Years Later In CaliforniaA high-ranking officer in the US Air Force with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

Source: Suspected Golden State Killer's Medical Records Inappropriately Accessed, Employees FiredTwo Sutter Health employees were terminated after inappropriately accessing medical records, officials say.