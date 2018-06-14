FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Fairfield woman was viciously attacked Thursday by a dog believed to one of her own.

Around 8:45 a.m., a resident heard a woman screaming for help in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Kentucky Street and called the police. They looked over the fence and saw a woman on the ground being attacked by a large dog.

When officers arrived on the scene of the attack, they saw the dog standing above a woman who was then lying face-down and bleeding profusely from both arms, Fairfield police said in a statement.

The dog saw the officers and started charging towards them. One of the officers shot the dog, stopping it. It soon died.

The victim, who is identified only as a 29-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center, and later to a surgical center in the Bay Area. She is listed in serious condition.

Police say the dog appeared to be the woman’s pet; and when she opened the dog’s kennel door to give him water, it attacked.

The breed of the dog was not released.