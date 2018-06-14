ALAMEDA (CBS13) – Khalil Mack is continuing his holdout from the mandatory Raiders minicamp happening this week in Alameda.

Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke after minicamp on Wednesday saying, “One of the big reasons I came here was to coach that man, but I don’t want to speculate. There’s a lot of guys in the league, several players that are in a similar situation. We’re just trying to resolve it as soon as possible and, in the meantime, coach the players who are here.”

Mack, a defensive end, also didn’t attend the voluntary OTAs earlier this spring.

Missing the minicamp is a different story though. The Raiders could fine him $14,070 for missing the first day, $28,150 for missing the second day, and $42,215 for missing the third and final day of camp, according to nfl.com.

The two-time All-Pro and NFL Defensive Player of the Year is in the final year of his rookie contract, which pays him a base salary of $13.8 million for this upcoming season. He reportedly is asking for a new deal worth more than $65 million.

The Raiders open their training camp on July 29.