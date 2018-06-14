ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An apparent porch pirate was caught on surveillance camera going through boxes on an Elk Grove porch and then stealing the packages.

The video recorded using a Ring doorbell shows the man using a knife to open a large Crate & Barrel box, looking at what was inside, then grabbing that and a smaller Amazon box before running back to his car.

The homeowner did report the incident to Elk Grove police.

If you recognize this person call Elk Grove PD at 916-478-8000.