19-Month-Old Daughter Of Olympic Skier Bode Miller DrownsOrange County firefighters responded to the incident Saturday evening and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate 19-month-old Emeline "Emmy" Miller.

Wednesday's Show Info. (6/13/18)

New CA Lottery App Tells You If You're A WinnerThe California Lottery is making it easier for people to check if they won.

Squirrel Caught On Camera Shoplifting From Store In Disney World“Here’s the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom,” reads the caption to the Facebook video.

Baby Moose 'Adopts' Family And Their DogA week-old baby moose abandoned by its mother is warming hearts on social media after she "adopted" a new family that stepped in to help.

Woman Accused Of Killing, Dismembering RoommateProsecutors say Lisa Gonzales told investigators she thinks she "flipped," but she didn't have a "real recollection" of what happened.

Uber Driver Has License Suspended After Booting 2 Kissing WomenThe women, Alex Iovine and Emma Pichl, a couple in their 20s, were on their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan when they exchanged a "peck" on the lips.

Gunman Caught On Camera Firing Into Dixon HomePolice are searching for the person who shot into a Dixon home early Sunday morning.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Woman Sues NASA To Keep Moon Dust Gift From Neil ArmstrongA woman is suing NASA over a gift she claims was given to her by the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong.