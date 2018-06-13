SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – NFL minicamp is underway and the 49ers veterans are on the field in Santa Clara.

Richard Sherman participated in limited capacity during the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. It’s #25’s first football action since injuring his Achilles during week 10 of the 2017 season while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

“You know, body’s feeling good. If I wasn’t an 8-year vet I would probably be out there getting more reps in, but they don’t seem to think I need the reps and I don’t think I need the reps,” the 4-time Pro Bowl Cornerback said. “It’ll be real fun to watch guys grow throughout the 9 OTA practices. But it’s also frustrating knowing you know most of the players that are coming and how people are going to attack you. But it’s been exciting.”

Sherman signed with the 49ers in March for 3-years, $39 million.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident Sherman will be ready to go for day 1 of training camp next month. “Yeah, there’s been no setbacks and that’s the goal,” said Shanahan after Tuesday’s minicamp. “We’re going to be very cautious, too. Not promising you everything that day but we’re looking forward and there’s no reason to think differently.

49ers rookies and veterans report to day one of training camp in Santa Clara on Saturday, July 30. their first preseason game is Saturday, August 14 at Levi’s Stadium.