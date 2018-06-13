SAN DIMAS (CBS13) – Golden State Water Company, which services Rancho Cordova, Gold River, and Arden Manor, wants to lower water rates for customers.

The water agency filed paperwork with the California Public Utilities Commission to decrease the rate by 2.88% for metered customers and 2.86% for flat-rate customers. The change, if approved, would take effect July 1, 2018.

SEE: New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can Use

Golden State Water made the decision to cut rates after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered its income tax rate from 35% to 21% on January 1, 2018. Golden State Water may retroactively credit customers if it determines there was a revenue surplus from January 1, 2018-June 30, 2018. It is also adjusting its rate proposal for 2019-2021, which it submitted in July 2017- before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law.

RELATED: Sacramento Looks To Ease Farmers’ Groundwater Use With Wastewater

The CPUC asked all water companies, along with electric and gas utilities, to track their savings from the tax law changes and to subsequently refund that savings to customers.