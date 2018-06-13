SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction could start by the end of 2018 on the new Sacramento Superior Courthouse being planned for the Sacramento Railyards.

The state budget expected to pass the Legislature this week contains $460 million to cover the full cost of construction for the 17-story courthouse.

If construction goes as planned the building could open in 2023.

A state committee unanimously recommended the court plans in February 2016.

The current Sacramento Superior Court opened in 1965 on 9th Street in Sacramento.

The Railyards, being developed by LDK Ventures, will also contain thousands of new housing units, a Kaiser Medical Center, and a soccer stadium.