IHOB Gets Burned By Its New CompetitionIHOP made headlines by temporarily changing its name to IHOb and its new competition wasted no time burning the new kid on the block.

Law Enforcement Asking People To Develop 9 PM RoutineWoodland PD joins nationwide #9PMRoutine campaign

Missing Air Force Officer Found 35 Years Later In CaliforniaA high-ranking officer in the US Air Force with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

Soccer Fans Brawl In The Streets In Lodi Outside Grape BowlSeveral people were injured outside the Grape Bowl in Lodi, Saturday after a brawl broke out between fans of rival soccer teams.

New California Water Law Restricts How Much Water People Can UseThere will soon be more focus on flushes and scrutiny over showers with a new law signed in by the governor.

Girl Wouldn't Stop Playing 'Fortnite' To Use Bathroom, Sent To RehabA young girl in the UK has been sent to rehab after her parents claim she became so addicted to a video game she refused to stop playing, even to use the bathroom.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

