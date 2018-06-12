SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A proposal to split California into three states has qualified for the ballot in November.

The California Secretary of State’s office says the straightforwardly named measure Division Of California Into Three States has reached enough signatures.

When a person or group backing a measure says it has enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, those signatures are turned over for verification. From there, county elections officials randomly sample verify a random sample of signatures.

The measure backed by Tim Draper has hit nearly 420,000 valid or projected to be valid signatures in the random sample, topping the 365,000 needed to qualify for the November ballot.

Draper was behind a previous move to split the state into six parts, but he cut his ambition in half in August, opting just for three this time.

Northern Californians looking to run away from Sacramento and San Francisco to join the state of Jefferson will be severely disappointed as the proposal draws the line for Northern California all the way past the current state capital.

The new California would consist of coastal regions including Monterey County and Los Angeles.

Southern California, which you might expect would include Los Angeles, instead covers counties ranging from Fresno to San Diego.

The fate of Tulare County was up in the air when Draper’s original proposal left the county out, presumably to be annexed to Nevada, and instead opted to pick Imperial County twice. He’s since updated it to include Tulare County as part of Southern California.

Here’s a list of the counties in each region:

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa,

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Lake

Lassen

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Modoc

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Sierra

Siskiyou

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Monterey

San Benito

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Ventura

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA