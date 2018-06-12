SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sutter Health employees were terminated after inappropriately accessing medical records, officials say.

A source tells CBS13 that the employees were fired for looking into the medical records of Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist suspect Joseph DeAngelo.

Sutter Health officials would not say whose medical records were accessed, but they did confirm that their privacy monitoring technology recently detected inappropriate access.

The employees who accessed the records were terminated, Sutter Health says.

“Following their termination, we reminded all employees of our zero tolerance policy and our shared responsibility to protect the safety of our patients, which includes only accessing patient information with a legitimate business reason,” Sutter Health spokesperson Nancy Turner wrote in a statement to CBS13.

Exactly what position the two terminated employees held at Sutter Health has not been released.

Turner says Sutter Health has implemented sophisticated monitoring tools in recent years to prevent and identify inappropriate access to medical records.