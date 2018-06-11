DAVIS (CBS13) – The UC Davis Women’s Basketball team was picked to participate in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Advancement Program for the 2018-19 season.

The goal of the program is to raise awareness of the sport and increase attendance. The 30 participating schools will work with marketing and branding leaders in in order to grow the game by using social media, digital advertising, student marketing, season ticket marketing, public relations planning, and event presentation.

The marketing and brand leaders are assigned to each school and will start collaborating this month. They’re responsible for doing an audit of the team’s marketing plans, evaluating the team and school’s budget, communications, promotions, and game atmosphere- then developing best practices.

UC Davis won 28 games last season and qualified for the Women’s NIT. For its 15 home games in 2017-18, a total of 18,010 fans attended- marking the second-highest home attendance in the Aggies Division I history.

Last season was the first for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Advancement Program. 20 of the 30 schools reported an increase in attendance.

The other schools participating in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Advancement Program are University of Alabama at Birmingham, Arizona, UCLA, Canisius, Colorado, Dartmouth, Dayton, Denver, Florida International University, Fordham, Georgetown, James Madison, Louisville, Marquette, UMass Lowell, Miami (Florida), Mississippi State, Missouri, University of Missouri-Kansas City, UNLV, University of North Carolina Wilmington, NC State, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Quinnipiac, Rider, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.