WOODLAND (CBS13) – It’s 9 pm. Do you know what you should be doing?

The Woodland Police Department is joining police agencies nationwide to remind people to take crime preventative actions.

Every night at 9 pm Woodland PD will post a message on social media with #9PMRoutine to ask people to do certain things before going to bed:

Remove valuables from vehicle (electronics, wallets, bags)

Ensure car doors and trunk is locked

Check your mail

Double check house, exterior, garage door locks

Turn on exterior lights

People are also being asked to set an alarm on their own phones or watches to remind them to do these things.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida started the #9PMRoutine in August 2016.