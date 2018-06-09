Michaelangelo’s – A Gift & Home Store

2030 Douglas Blvd #5

Roseville

http://shopmichaelangelos.com

Park Ranger Recruitment/State Parks open positions

Applications for Ranger Recruitment Deadline: June 14th

http://www.livetheparkslife.com

Sacramento Pride

Parade & March

Sunday, June 10th, 2018 @ 11am.

Starts at 3rd and N Street, ends at 10th and N Street

Festival Fun for Everyone!

Sunday, June 10th, 2018 (11am-5pm)

Capitol Mall

$10 Per Person

Children 10 and under FREE

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-pride-tickets-45606888431

https://sacramentopride.org/

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-pride/

Wag ‘n Walk & Petapalooza

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove

Registration 8:30am

Wag n Walk Start 9:30am

Petapalooza 10am-4pm

Wag n Walk $15*

Petapalooza Free

All Ages

*Registration includes a t-shirt for you and a special gift for Fido!

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/city-elk-grove-wag-n-walk-petapalooza/

TRI for KIDS

Rancho Seco Park

14440 Twin Cities Road, Herald

Race Day Schedule

6:30 am Registration and Packet pick up open

6:30 am Transition area open

7:00 am Race announcements begin

7:30 am Start of TRI for KIDS Triathlon

7:30 am Entry into Rancho Seco Park closed from 7:30 am to 8 am due to TRI for KIDS Triathlon bike course closure. Vehicles can park and walk in approximately one mile or wait until the road opens at 8 am.

There is a $12 park entrance fee per vehicle

https://www.facebook.com/events/147311409443414/

https://www.active.com/herald-ca/triathlon/races/tri-for-kids-triathlon-1-2018

Color Me Crazy

DeBenedetti Park,

14226 Lower Sacramento Rd, Lodi

Starts at 8:30am

Celebration at 10am

https://www.colormecrazylodi.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/191283774798423/

https://www.active.com/lodi-ca/running/distance-running/color-me-crazy-fun-run-2018

Father’s Day Handmade Cards

5759 Pacific Avenue #B-135, Stockton, California 95207

Sunday, June 10th at 11am

$10 Per Card

@ShadesofColorPaintParties

Summer Art Camp

5759 Pacific Avenue #B-135, Stockton, California 95207

Tuesday-Friday (Now-July 20th),

https://www.facebook.com/events/821729301370205/?event_time_id=821729304703538

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ShadesofColorPaintParties/about/?ref=page_internal

San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock and Auction

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

June 10-16, 2018

Admission FREE

Parking $7 per car

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Dark Sea Rising

Available on Kindle, Amazon

http://edgewebsite.com/books/darksearising/darksearising-catalog.html

Taste of Loomis

Blue Anchor Park

3690 Taylor Rd., Loomis

Friday, June 15th (6:30pm-10pm)

TICKETS: $50-$100

21 and OVER

http://www.foroneanother.org

Ash and Oil

916.223.6313

@AshAndOilMobileEats

http://www.ashandoilmobileeats.com/