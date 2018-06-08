SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

Sharon Huddle released the statement through the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. It reads in full:

“My thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families. The press has relentlessly pursued interviews of me. I will not be giving any interviews for the foreseeable future. I ask the press to please respect my privacy and that of my children.”

Last week, more than 170 pages of heavily redacted documents pertaining to the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case were made public.

DeAngelo is facing 12 counts of murder in Sacramento, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.