Daily List: 4 Weird Scholarships for College

https://www.rd.com/advice/saving-money/weird-scholarships/

Make It Shine

http://www.dutchbros.com

River Cats on CW31 & Junior Giants

https://www.milb.com/sacramento

Comedian Craig Robinson

Tonight-Sunday

Punch Line Sacramento Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.5500

http://www.punchlinesac.com

Life Coach Cynthia Bazin

http://www.smartchic.me

Auburn River Festival

Saturday, June 9

10am-5:30pm

Auburn Whitewater Park

7250 St. Florian Ct.

Cool

Free & Open to the Public

Parking: $10 or free with a CA Poppy Pass

http://www.auburnriverfestival.com

Over the Edge + Stanford Youth Solutions

Official Rappel Day & Viewing Party: Today

Party Beyond The Edge

Tonight

6pm-10pm

Beatnik Studios, Sacramento

***Tickets Available Online: http://www.PARTYBEYONDTHEEDGE.com

http://www.OvertheEdgeSacramento.com

Summer Sanders Swim Meet

http://www.ccaswimming.org/

2018 Sacramento Air Guitar Championships

B Street Theater

2700 Capitol Ave.

Sacramento

Tomorrow

Doors open at 8:30, show starts at 9:30pm

$12 to watch / $16 to compete

Prize: $300 for First Place

https://www.facebook.com/events/185434998904556/

The Paisley Pandas

Handmade Goods for Tiny Humans

http://www.thepaisleypandas.com

Manly Minute: How To Keep Your Band Together

https://www.theringer.com/music/2018/4/16/17237806/sloan-12-albums-27-years-11-key-to-keeping-the-band-together