SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees for its new Arden Arcade store.

Sprouts will hold job fairs on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12 and conduct walk-in interviews. Available positions include: deli clerks, meat clerks, produce clerks, bakery clerks, bulk clerks, and vitamin clerks.

Holiday Inn Cal Expo: 2224 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento

Monday, June 11: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-6 pm

Tuesday, June 12: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-4 pm

Sprouts Farmers Market will open this summer at 2735 Marconi Avenue in Sacramento.

This is one of several stores Sprouts is opening in the region. The Lodi location will open in late August.