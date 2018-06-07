GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – A man is behind bars in Placer County after he allegedly stole a woman’s car keys and cell phone and tried to take her car.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the 78-year-old woman was sitting in her car with her grandson outside of her granddaughter’s exercise class at the Granite Bay Park on Douglas Boulevard. That’s when the suspect, 32-year-old Eurado Amparan, walked up, grabbed the woman’s cell phone and car key and pushed is his way into her car, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

While this was happening, the woman was honking her car horn and trying to push Amparan out. A bystander came over and helped the woman get him out of the car.

He then left with the woman’s items.

A CHP officer found Amparan a short distance from the park. Deputies arrived at Amparan’s location and arrested him on charges of robbery and attempted carjacking. Although authorities didn’t recover the woman’s keys or phone, they found her SIM car in Amparan’s pants while he was in South Placer Jail.

He remains in custody with bail set at $25,000.

The woman suffered a scrape on her arm.